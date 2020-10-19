Nikita Mazepin to Haas: F2 driver set to sign a deal with Haas for 2021, with Russian billionaire set to invest in the American team.

According to a report by the Motorsport, as per the Planet F1, F2 driver Nikita Mazepin is on the verge of getting a two-year contract with Haas, which will be activated from 2021, the Russian driver is just waiting for his F1 super license.

Whom he is going to replace at Haas is at the moment unknown, but most probably it is going to be Romain Grosjean, who is already contemplating his options outside Formula 1.

In September, it was rumoured that Mazepin’s father, a Russian billionaire- Dmitry Mazepin is acquiring the team to enable his son drive in Formula 1.

As of now, Mazepin is at the 7th position in the current F2 drivers’ championship but has only a difference of seven points against 3rd placed Yuki Tsunoda.

George Russell to face axe as Sergio Perez heads for Williams

With Mazepin almost securing a spot in Haas, there are speculations that Perez’s reported negotiations with the American motorsport team has ended.

Hence, the Mexican driver is now heading to negotiate with Williams, which might propel the British team to lay-off Russell from one of the seats.

Russell is currently in season two of a three-year ‘loan deal’ from Mercedes, where he is a part of their junior driver programme and remains a strong candidate for a race seat when Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas step aside.