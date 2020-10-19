NFL: Kittle and Garoppolo led a must-win game against the Rams earlier today. The 49ers will be looking to get back on track. Here’s a look at how Kittle, Goroppolo and the 49ers beat the 4-1 Rams.

Goroppolo stood his ground

Last week, Goroppolo was benched at half time against the Dolphins. He completed 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards with two interceptions and a 15.7 passer rating. However, this could have been because of his ankle injury.

Against the Rams, Goroppolo threw for 3 touchdowns and 268 yards. He also had a 70% completion percentage, significantly better than the previous games. Being healthy, he could definitely lead the 49ers to more wins.

George Kittle is back.

Kittle made his statement against the Rams. He was the 49ers leader on receiving yards, catching 7 passes for a 109 yards. He also ad 1 touchdown. Apart from being effective on the receiving side, Goroppolo made a few big blocks as well.

He is probably the best run-blocking tight end in the league, and he showed it off once more today. Here’s a look at Kittle, jersey number 85 who’s blocking led to the 49ers’ touchdown on their opening drive.

49ers’ offensive line was solid

The 49ers’ offensive line went up against one of the best defensive players in NFL history; Aaron Donald. He was leading the NFL in sacks through week 5, with 7.5 sacks. He has also recorded a staggering 33 pressures. The 49ers held him and the Rams defensive line to 0 sacks.

This itself is incredible since the Rams are tied for first in the league for most sacks (20). This gave Goroppolo time, allowing him to make deep plays downfield and completing crucial 4th down passes.

The 49ers will have to remain healthy no matter what. Both the offense and defense will have to be in their prime for the rest of the season if they want a shot at the Superbowl.

