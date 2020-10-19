Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury significantly alters the Dallas Cowboys’ offense and the NFL DFS player pool. The Cowboys will replace Prescott with veteran Andy Dalton, who threw for 111 yards and helped lead a comeback win against the Giants last week. Will Dalton under center make running back Ezekiel Elliott one of the top NFL DFS picks? How should you approach the Cowboys’ receivers?

Players like Elliott, rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb and veteran standout Amari Cooper will adapt to life without Prescott starting on Monday when Dallas takes on Arizona. Which Cowboys should you consider with your NFL DFS stacks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Monday, which features Chiefs vs. Bills and Cowboys vs. Cardinals, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Last week on Monday, McClure identified Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Herbert passed for 264 yards and four touchdowns to earn over 27 points on DraftKings! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Monday is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP has been outstanding in 2020, throwing for 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Even with the Chiefs dropping their first game of the season a week ago, Mahomes remains one of the elite NFL DFS picks. The former Texas Tech star went over 30 points on DraftKings last week and cracked 40 against the Ravens in Week 3.

The 4-1 Buffalo Bills are just 24th in the league in pass defense, allowing 263.2 yards per game. Lock Mahomes in as one of the top daily fantasy football picks for Monday.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. As good as Mahomes has been for the Chiefs, it can be argued that Allen has been even better for the Bills. Entering Week 6, the third-year pro out of Wyoming was second in the NFL with 1,589 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes.

Allen also provides significant NFL DFS value with his legs, as he has 29 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Allen has accounted for 64 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Bills, including 20 rushing scores.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.