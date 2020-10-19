“My intention was to show he is a tough bastard” – Sheamus on his feud with Big E. The former World Champion had nothing but praises for his opponent.

Clearly, the WWE plan to push Big E as the next breakout singles star. This is the reason why he has been separated from the New Day and will continue his ascension in singles wrestling on the Blue Brand. He was recently placed in a feud with Sheamus to solidify his run and the former World Champion seems to have been impressed by the gyrating superstar.

Also read: The Usos name the best Tag Team in the game

By the end of their feud, Sheamus was all praises for Big E. He revealed that his aim in the feud was to elevate the former Intercontinental Champion. He even claimed that he had all the makings to be a star in the business for years to come.

Sheamus on his feud with Big E

“My intention, as soon as I learned I was working with Big E, was to show he is a tough bastard,” Sheamus told SI. “I wanted to show a side of him that no one had ever seen. We all know he can joke and crack people up, but when it comes to a fight, he can also hold his own against anybody.”

“Big E is the full package. He’s one of the strongest guys I’ve ever seen in the gym, and he’s one of the most charismatic guys in WWE. He will be a star in this business for years to come.

“The world saw a different side of Big E, a guy that should be world champion. I hit him as hard as I could last week, and he hit me back even harder. That’s a credit to him. He brought it, and I still have the marks on my back to prove it.”

Sheamus, who was part of the SmackDown roster, has been drafted to the RAW brand. His last match on the blue brand was with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura against the New Day who competed for the last time as a trio.

Click here for more WWE News