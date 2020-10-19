MS Dhoni catch vs Rajasthan Royals: The captain of Chennai Super Kings grabbed an outstanding catch to dismiss Sanju Samson.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni grabbed an outstanding catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

It all happened on the third delivery of the fifth over when Samson edged a Deepak Chahar delivery down the leg-side which was brilliantly taken by Dhoni who moved to his left to catch the ball one-handed.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over, Samson departed after scoring 0 (2). Having started the tournament with consecutive half-centuries, the right-hand batsman has failed to remain consistent in IPL 2020.

Chahar, who had earlier dismissed Royals opening batsman Ben Stokes (19), picked his second wicket in the form of Samson. With Josh Hazlewood also dismissing Robin Uthappa (4), Super Kings’ bowlers did exceedingly well to restrict the opposition to 31/3 inside the powerplay while defending a 126-run target.

After Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat, Super Kings scored 125/5 in 20 overs in an innings which never received any momentum. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No. 6 in the 11th over, top-scored for his team with his 35* (30) with the help of four fours.

As far as the bowlers from Rajasthan are concerned, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Archer and Kartik Tyagi picked a wicket apiece.

How Twitterati reacted:

it’s so frustrating trying to back someone as talented as Sanju Samson #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 19, 2020

This is Pant’s worst year in IPL among last 3 seasons and still he is averaging 35 which is more than what Samson has. People really have the audacity to compare their performance in IPL. — Saurabh. (@Boomrah_) October 19, 2020

Sanju Samson in the last 8 matches in #IPL2020: 8(9)

4(3)

0(3)

5(9)

26(25)

25(18)

9(6)

0(3) 6 single digit score in 8 innings and finding different ways to get out. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2020

Sanju Samson : Before Gambhir Praise vs After #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/X6FIbkwRPJ — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 19, 2020

There are reasons why Sanju Samson is not making to Indian team. Should show some maturity…😏 — Arun Badole (@ArunBadole) October 19, 2020

