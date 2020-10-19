The Dallas Cowboys will play their first game in almost five years without Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Prescott, who had started all 69 games since his rookie year, went down with a compound ankle fracture in a Week 5 victory against the Giants and was replaced by veteran Andy Dalton. Dallas (2-3) is trying to stay within striking distance in the NFC East, while the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals (2-2) can’t afford to lose any more ground in the competitive NFC West.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Dallas is a one-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Cowboys NFL odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 55.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -1

Cardinals vs. Cowboys over-under: 55 points

Cardinals vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -120, Arizona +100

ARI: QB Kyler Murray has at least one TD pass in nine straight games.

DAL: Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb has at least five catches in every game this season.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona is 8-2-2 against the spread in its last 12 road games, and Murray is building on his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign after being the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. He is completing just under 70 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns and also has rushed for 296 yards and five scores.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury has been expanding the play-calling to make the most of Murray’s talent, and the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been invaluable.

Hopkins was acquired in a trade with the Texans and led the NFL in receptions (45) and yards (528) after five weeks. The Cardinals, who are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four Week 6 games, also are still getting production from receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has 18 catches, while running back Kenyan Drake has rushed for 314 yards. Arizona’s defense has 14 sacks, with five players posting two apiece, and is 10th in the league in yards allowed (346.6 per game).

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in its past five Monday Night Football games, and Dalton showed last Sunday that he can move the ball as he led the team to a last-minute 37-34 win. He completed nine of 11 passes, including a throw to Michael Gallup to set up the game-winning field goal. Dalton will get plenty of help from a running game that features Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 91 yards and two scores in last week’s victory and has 537 total yards this season.

Gallup is just one of many weapons in the passing game for the Cowboys. The receiver has averaged 20.5 yards on 17 catches, while Amari Cooper leads the team in receptions with 39 and rookie CeeDee Lamb has a team-high 433 yards on 29 grabs. Elliott is third on the team with 27 catches, while tight end Dalton Schultz has become a reliable option with 19 for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

