We’ve seen Mike Vrabel pull out a rulebook loophole once already this year -the same one his former coach, Bill Belichick has used — to help his Tennesee Titans win a playoff game

And thanks to some very smart people on Twitter, we may have seen Vrabel pull off an incredible move to help the Titans win on Sunday.

Here’s the situation: with the Titans down by one to the Texans and 3:25 left in the fourth quarter, Houston has a 2nd and 1 at the Titans’ 25-yard line. The clock is ticking.

It looks like Vrabel sent out safety Josh Kalu without substituting another player, then he might have sold it a little bit from the sideline that he was irate there were too many men on the field. The whistle blew, giving the Texans the first down they probably would have gotten anyway. But! IT STOPPED THE CLOCK!

What happened after that? The Texans scored with 1:50 left, and Ryan Tannehill tied it up with a pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left. Derrick Henry then won it in overtime.

Some of that is thanks to the time Vrabel saved with that move, and it appears as if this isn’t the first time he’s done that:

Serious brilliance.