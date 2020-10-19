It feels near-certain that Mike Vrabel deliberately took a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty in Sunday’s Tennessee Titans overtime win over the Houston Texans … right?

The move everyone’s buzzing about on social media — in which it appears he sent out an extra player on purpose before a snap on a 2nd-and-1 — stopped the clock in the fourth quarter and eventually gave the Titans just enough time to tie the game.

Heck, there’s even proof that he’s done this before — in 2018, there was a late Titans too-many-men penalty that stopped the clock against the Jets.

But would you expect Vrabel to admit to it? Nope! And that’s exactly what happened on Monday, right out of the Bill Belichick playbook (which makes sense, as Belichick is Vrabel’s former head coach):

The answer was about how the Titans take too many penalties. Okay!