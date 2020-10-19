MAH-XI vs TAM XI Fantasy Prediction: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI – 19 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Tamim XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the League game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Mahmudullah XI have won one of their three games whereas Tamim XI have won one of their two games. This is going to be an important game for the Mahmudullah XI as a loss in this game will eliminate from the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is fairly difficult to bat an and the seamers are enjoying on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mahmudullah XI – Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Sumon Khan, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.

Tamim XI – Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rehman.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rubel Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Mustafizur Rehman, Tamim Iqbal, and Mahmudullah.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Nurul Hasan (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Hasan has been batting really on these difficult tracks and has scored 68 runs in the last couple of innings.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Batsmen

Mominul Haque (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Mahmudullah XI. Mominul has played a decent knock against the same team last time around and he is a really good batsman at the number three slot.

Tamim Iqbal (Price 10.5) and Anamul Haque (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Tamim XI. Tamim has not played a big inning in the tournament but he is one of the best batsmen of Bangladesh and he has to be picked whereas Haque is also a really good player at the number 3 slot and is a good player to complete the 3 batsmen quota.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team All-Rounders

Mahmudullah (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from Mahmudullah XI. He is one of the best all-rounders of Bangladesh and was brilliant in the first game of the tournament where he scored a half-century and picked a wicket in his bowling. He is a must-have pick.

Mohammad Saifuddin (Price 9) and Mahadi Hasan (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from Tamim XI. Saifuddin has scored 15 runs and has picked four wickets in his bowling as well in a couple of games he has played whereas Hasan has scored 101 runs in just a couple of innings. Both of them are in a really good form.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Bowlers

Rubel Hossain (Price 9) and Ebadot Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Mahmudullah XI. Rubel has picked six wickets whereas Ebadot has picked five wickets in the tournament. Both of them are brilliant players and are taking full use of these wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9.5) and Shoriful-Islam (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Tamim XI. Both of them have picked four wickets each in a couple of games they have played. Fizz is a brilliant pacer whereas Islam is a brilliant spinner.

Match Prediction: Tamim XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Saifuddin and Rubel Hossain

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

