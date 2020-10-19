LU Vs WOL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Riveting encounter on our hands today with two progressive sides going at loggerheads.

Leeds United are out to do what Wolverhampton have achieved over the last slew of seasons in the league. Having established themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League since earning promotion a couple of seasons back, Wolverhampton’s journey is one which Leeds United will be looking to emulate.

And given the kind of start they have endured to Premier League 2020-21, many are touted Leeds United to be the next Wolverhampton. Despite earning promotion only this season, Leeds United look like a side which has plied its trade in the showpiece league for a bevy of years, a side which has taken absolutely no time to acclimatise itself to the league’s competition.

And what has seen heads turn and take notice of the side is the way in which the side has given a stern and stiff fight to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. The side pulled off a sensational 1-1 draw against City the last time around, a performance which saw them not only match City every step of the way but also conjure up a plethora of goal scoring opportunities for themselves.

Where Leeds United have set the league alight with their intriguing and enthralling brand of football, Wolverhampton are yet to really do so. The only matches have been a mixed bag of results for the side with the team winning two and losing two till now.

This contest makes for an intoxicating brew between two stellar teams. We envisage Leeds United’s attack doing the trick for them to see them just about squirm their way to the greener side of the rub.

Berardi, Kiko and Adam will all fail to make the cut today in lieu of their ongoing injuries.

Jonny will be ruled out for Wolverhampton owing to his injury.

Leeds United

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Costa, Rodrigo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Bamford

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Marcal, Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Leeds United Vs Wolverhampton

Date And Time: 20th October, Tuesday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Leeds United

Bamford: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Wolverhampton

Bygone Encounter

Manchester City Vs Leeds United: 1-1

Wolverhampton Vs Fulham: 1-0

LU Vs WOL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Rui Patricio from Wolverhampton will be enshrined in our side as the goal-keeper for this contest. The side’s goal-keeper has as ever been a safe pair of hands, a player who has taken absolutely no time to hit the ground running this season.

Defenders

In a contest set to see the goals flow freely between two sides in fluid touch when it comes to attack, we have decided to opt for only the attackingly inclined names in defence. All of them are player more than capable of marauding their way into attack as well and registering either a goal or assist for the side.

It sees us make Romain Saiss who has the one goal for Wolverhampton the first pick from the visiting side for the contest with new signing Nelson Semedo joining up. Leeds Untied on the other hand see both their fullbacks make a foray into the fray of our side with both Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas have registered the one assist apiece for their side.

Midfielders

Leeds United’s captain, Mateusz Klich has been a crucial component for his side this season. He’s scored once and assist once for his side along with being a crucial figure in turning over possession with his ability to keep the ball moving quickly.

Kalvin Phillips was in incredible touch against Manchester City. He had a behemoth game for his side on the day, a player who broke off anything City tried to build, a player who refused to let Kevin go out of his sights on the day.

Jack Harrison has two assists in just three outings for the club to see him wrap up the trio of picks from the side for the day. Wolverhampton see us indulge in the services of Pedro Neto meanwhile after he scored the only goal of the match in his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

Strikers

Despite Moreno being brought in by Leeds United, Patrick Bamford has refused to let his spot be rivalled. He’s scored three times for the club, a player who is showing why he can excel at even the highest of levels.

Elsewhere, the ever reliable Raul Jimenez will as ever retain his place in our setup given the 2 goals he’s scored for his side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals are joined by the one assist to make it prudent to opt for Bamford as the captain while Raul is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Rui, Saiss, Dallas, Ayling, Semedo, Klich, Phillips, Neto, Harrison, Bamford, Raul

