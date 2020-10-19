The new Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James has had its storyline leaked online by Ben Mekler and fans have mixed reactions to it.

When LeBron James made his move to La La Land back in the 2018 offseason, many deemed it as a move to Hollywood as he could pursue his career in the film industry, once his career had climaxed.

Also read: ‘LeBron James is celebrating in Las Vegas’: Lakers star seen playing blackjack and supporting Dodgers in Sin City

LeBron James is no stranger to Hollwood as he has appeared in movies such as 2015’s Trainwreck and 2018’s animated movie, Smallfoot. Alongside his respectable filmography, James has also started a production company with friend Maverick Carter called, the SpringHill Company.

Now, LeBron James is set to feature in the sequel to the 1996 classic Space Jam starring Michael Jordan.

Space Jam 2 has its storyline leaked online

The highly anticipated Space Jam 2 has kept any details regarding its storyline under wraps for quite some time, to build up excitement for its fans. Any spoilers indicating what the movie was about were avoided during the production of the movie.

However, writer and producer Ben Mekler has recently taken to his Twitter to air out the Space Jam 2 plotline.

The plot revolves around LeBron James and his son getting trapped in a world within the Warner Bros. Studio and losing his son in this world. Following this, LeBron James assembles the Looney Tunes to rescue his son.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving and LeBron James not taking shots at one another’: Iman Shumpert on Kyrie’s ‘last shot’ comment for Lakers star

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle),” Mekler wrote.

“With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son.” he added.

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

What do fans think about this new leaked information?

Fans online have been bashing Warner Bros. for choosing LeBron James to be Michael Jordan’s successor in the Space jam series but since then, the hate has died down and fans hae become more accepting of the decision.

However, upon reading this plot, fans have complained that the plot is much too complicated and strange.