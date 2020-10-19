Lakers’ star LeBron James was seen repping fellow LA team, Dodgers while celebrating his 4th NBA Title in Las Vegas.

The 2019-20 NBA season ended a week ago, and the LA Lakers were crowned as the champions. The celebrations have not stopped, as they shouldn’t, considering what a difficult season this was.

In his recent Instagram stories, the King was seen playing blackjack while smoking a custom ’23’ cigar. LeBron James is still in a wonderful mood, and why wouldn’t he be. He just won his 4th title and led the Lakers to their 17th.

While celebrating his own success, he did not forget about their LA counterparts, the Dodgers. They just battled a tough 7 game series against the Atlanta Braves and emerged victorious there.

LeBron reps LA Dodgers

Los Angeles has a shot this year to achieve something which has only happened twice in history, both times by LA. They will aim to win the NBA/World Series title in the same year.

While the Lakers have completed one part of the task, the Dodgers would want to do the latter in the World Series coming up.

LA will bid for the rare NBA/World Series title in the same year. It’s happened twice previously, both times by LA. Lakers/Angels in 2002. And Lakers/Dodgers in 1988. Hate to bring this up, but Mavs/Rangers came within one strike, twice, of pulling it off in 2011. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 19, 2020

LeBron showed no hesitation in representing this and supporting the Dodgers. He was seen doing so from a blackjack table in Las Vegas while smoking a ’23’ cigar.

LeBron in VEGAS celebrating the Lakers’ championship with a ‘23’ cigar. AND the King of a 3-1 comeback is ready for the Dodgers’ Game 7 tomorrow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHIsdxUuCO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

It is not all fun for the King though. He has started putting the work in again in the weights room and is not letting go of his routine.

This is great news for the Lakers fans, as the Champs would have to face a lot of tough competition this season. The Heat, the Bucks, the Clippers, the Warriors and the Nets are the top teams on my list who can give the Lakers a tough time next season.