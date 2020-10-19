Never one to shy away from fanfare, LeBron James arrived at the Lakers’ championship party in style – with the Larry O’Brien trophy in his hand.

The Lakers won the NBA championship a record-tying 17th time a week ago. They have been in non-stop celebration mode ever since then.

They only totaled 5 losses in comparison to 16 wins through their postseason run. LeBron shepherded them through the West with just losses tallied.

LeBron James seen with Larry O’Brien trophy while entering Lakers’ championship part

The King arrived at the Marquee Las Vegas resort in imperial style – holding the much-coveted crown in his hand. The Lakers have many easygoing characters in their ranks, but none of the could rival James’s swagger.

LeBron James celebrating with the Championship trophy in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/oLPZiKvyT1 — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 19, 2020

Of course JR Smith is behind the DJ booth celebrating the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship in Vegas. We wouldn’t expect the Lakers to party any other way. 🕺 (via @randysilver09) pic.twitter.com/O2rWrHM3nr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

JR Smith, who famously declared he wouldn’t wear a shirt all summer after the Cavs’ 2016 title run, was spotted DJing. The mercurial guard has been witness to LeBron’s greatest Finals performances first hand.

The Lakers will be revving up their preparations for the new season after sorting out their roster issues through free agency. The likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo will be trying to negotiate better deals for the upcoming season.

James missed out on leading all players in the postseason in points, rebounds and assists by a margin of just 3 points. Teammate Anthony Davis finished as the top scorer with 582 points in comparison to James’s 580.