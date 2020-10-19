Iman Shumpert says LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have not been taking shots at each other and that they are being misunderstood.

It has been speculated and reported for the past 2-3 years that Kyrie Irving has had some animosity towards his former Cleveland Cavalier teammate LeBron James. The narrative of Kyrie Irving leaving Cleveland due to LeBron James was also thrown around during the 2018 offseason.

Now, with 2 years having past since Kyrie’s departure from Cleveland, he made waves on social media by saying he is relieved that he can finally play with a player who can make clutch shots(Kevin Durant).

This was seen as a diss towards his former future Hall of Famer teammate, LeBron James, but Iman Shumpert would have to disagree.

Iman Shumpert comes out in defense of Kyrie on his recent comments.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Kyrie and Bron since the former’s initial comments where LeBron hinted towards having a teammate in Anthony Davis who isn’t jealous of him and vice versa.

Iman Shumpert, who was on the Cavs roster alongside Kyrie and LeBron, recently took to his Complex Sports interview to clear the air between the 2 All-Stars.

Shump said, “People are going to forever think LeBron and Kyrie are taking shots at each other. It’s sad.”

With Iman’s statement, it is eluded that he believes Kyrie and LeBron has no hate towards one another.

Does Kyrie Irving truly hold any animosity towards the King?

After reports came out that Kyrie ‘disrespected’ LeBron James, Kyrie himself, took to social media to denounce these claims.

Kyrie and LeBron have a long standing history and relationship together, and it always seemed like Kyrie was tired of being in Bron’s shadow in their days in Cleveland, prompting him to leave for Boston.