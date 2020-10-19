KXIP vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 38th match of IPL 2020.

The 38th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Having won only three out of their nine matches so far, Kings XI are reeling at the bottom on the points table despite a historic double super over victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians last night.

Capitals, on the other hand, continue to march onward and upward as their seven victories in nine matches make them the current table-toppers in IPL 2020.

Punjab, who managed to somehow stay alive in the tournament yesterday, would be confident of facing Delhi for they have an impressive record against them over the years.

KXIP vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by KXIP: 14

Matches won by DC: 11

Matched played in India: 22 (KXIP 13, DC 9)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (KXIP 0, DC 1)

KXIP average score against DC: 142

DC average score against KXIP: 142

Most runs for KXIP: 125 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most runs for DC: 284 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most wickets for KXIP: 6 (Mohammed Shami)

Most wickets for DC: 6 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for KXIP: 6 (Mandeep Singh)

Most catches for DC: 5 (Shreyas Iyer)

When you are finally caught for your on-cam pranks and then you have to explain it to your coach 🤷🏻‍♂️😂#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/S9Lko8oaLD — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 19, 2020

The last time KXIP and DC locked horns against each other was in the second match of IPL 2020 at the same venue. In a match which went down to the wire in the form of a super over, a similar outcome would be the last thing which Kings XI need after last night’s heroics.