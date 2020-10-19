KXIP vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals – 20 October 2020 (Dubai). Two teams from North India are up against each other in this all-important game for the Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab are on a run of two successive wins and they need to continue their momentum in order to qualify for the playoffs. The likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are brilliant with the bat whereas Shami has been brilliant in the bowling department. This side has finally got it’s settled eleven and will be a dangerous side in this game.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are at the top of the table with seven wins in nine games and they have almost qualified for the playoffs. Shikhar Dhawan is in a blistering form and the whole bowling department is firing as well. The Capitals are in a sublime form and are a team to beat in this tournament.

Pitch Report –This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 177.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 16; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI Punjab – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer/Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami.

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, and Shreyas Iyer.

KXIP vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Rahul is the highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 525 runs at an average of 75. He is in a blistering form and it will be a crime to drop him from the team.

KXIP vs DC Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer has been a consistent performer of this side and has scored 321 runs at an average of 40.12 whereas Shaw is not in a good form but he is majorly picked to manage credits and he is a good stroke-player. Both of them are good T20 players.

[Shikhar Dhawan is dropped due to credit issues, if you will pick Dhawan then you have to compromise on the major bowlers]

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Chris Gayle (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank has been batting beautifully in this tournament and has scored 393 runs at an average of 43.67, he is the 2nd highest run-scorer whereas Gayle has also scored a half-century in the couple of games he has played and is looking in a decent touch as well. Both of them are brilliant players of this format.

KXIP vs DC Team All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis has been scoring at an average of 31 whereas his S/R has been above 160. He has picked six wickets in his bowling as well and is the best option in this category.

[You can pick Axar Patel instead of Stoinis if you want]

KXIP vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the African pacers are on fire at the moment. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 19 wickets under his belt whereas Nortje has been spitting fire in his bowling and has picked 12 wickets in the tournament. They are un-droppable options.

Mohammad Shami (Price 9), Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5), and Arshdeep Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Shami has been bowling fantastically for this side and has picked 14 wickets in the tournament whereas Bishnoi is the leading spinner of the side with 9 wickets under his belt. Arshdeep, on the other hand, is also bowling beautifully and has picked six wickets with his left-arm seam bowling. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kagiso Rabada and Mayank Agarwal

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.