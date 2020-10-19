“I’ve taken these real-life qualities and experiences and put them in a storyline” – Roman Reigns explains why his feud with Jey Uso has succeeded so massively.

Roman Reigns was out for a majority of this year due to the coronavirus. Since his return at SummerSlam however, he has once again become the biggest thing in wrestling. Many expected him to feud with heavyweights such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Instead, Reigns has stole the show with a feud against Jey Uso of all people.

Also read: Bayley on people second guessing her heel turn

Their match at Clash of Champion was far from a technical masterpiece. The emotions and body language however, told a story very few performers ever manage to do in their entire careers. The Universal Champion spoke to CBS Sports and explained why his feud has become such a hit.

Roman Reigns explains why his feud with Jey Uso has succeeded

“I’ve taken these real-life qualities and experiences and put them in a storyline,” Reigns said. “That has been able to connect with our audience in a really cool way because they’ve seen me grow and they’ve seen my path and they’ve seen me operate on this top tier of WWE for a long time.

“For me to actually emote and explain the dimensions of it, I think they dig that and the feeling that the fourth wall is down from time to time. To me, this is Roman. He’s not Joe. I’m able to connect to everything I’m doing now way stronger than anything I’ve done before.”

With Jey refusing to acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief, the two will do battle once again. This time, they will take on each other in an unprecedented “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match on October 25th.

Click here for more WWE news