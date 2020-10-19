Since their 17th title victory, various Lakers players have appeared on talk shows, podcasts and radio shows. But none of them has been posed as awkward a question as Danny Green.

Charlamagne tha God is one of the most well-known radio show hosts in the country. The man has been a staple on New York radio for well over a decade now with The Breakfast Club.

The TV personality has a reputation for putting his guests on the spot with some blunt questions. This situation was no different.

Danny Green put on the spot by radio show host with a question regarding Tim Duncan

While Danny Green is a podcast host himself (Inside the Green Room), he definitely has never put a guest on the spot in this fashion. Charlamagne tha God really asked him whether Tim Duncan was bisexual, straight up.

Charlamagne asked Danny Green the most random question ever pic.twitter.com/bqUpmdV7nW — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2020

At the time of this interview, over 7 years ago, Duncan was going through a painful divorce. There were rumors swirling about his sexual orientation.

Green gave a completely noncommittal answer to this question, the best way to do so.

“I just recently heard about [the rumors]. I don’t believe so. Timmy is Tim. I’m not going to look at him any differently. He’s my teammate regardless of his sexual preferences,” Green said in the interview.

“I haven’t heard anything about it and I definitely haven’t suspected anything. He’s going through some stuff, and that’s what happens when you go through a divorce sometimes. It gets ugly.”

One would be pretty sure that Green isn’t returning to the show any time soon as a guest.