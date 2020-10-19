Is Corpse Husband Cancelled? One of the most unique channels on YouTube at risk after the narrator made an offensive transphobic remark.

Now, most of you will know Corpse from his recent participation on the Among Us hype train. He is a frequent member of the famous Offline TV cum PewDiePie, Big Moist, Disguised Toast lobby. However, Corpse has been a part of YouTube from long before the Among Us phenomenon. A man from San Diego who keeps his identity secret, Corpse has been popular as a narrator of horror stories on YT over the last 5 years.

He reads out horror stories on his channel uploaded by Redditers from all over the world. With his deep, distinct voice that attracts listeners, his narrations make for a very wholesome affair. However, the YouTuber has been receiving a lot of flak all of sudden for an allegedly offensive statement he made last year during a narration. In fact, Twitter has also planned to soft-cancel his show. But what is the fuss all about? Is Corpse Husband Cancelled?

The Internet, an Elephant that never forgets.

Almost a year ago, (it’s hard to get the date right because Corpse deleted the video), a trans person submitted a story to Corpse via Reddit. The story dealt with a transphobic Christian woman who was verbally abusing the storyteller. Corpse narrated the abusive tale word for word and did not omit the transphobic remark.

However, people did not make much of Corpse’s deed at the time and almost a year passed by. But yesterday, almost suddenly, the incident caught traction on the Internet. And as is so often the case, vultures flocked to the issue to escalate it further. Videos were made and the incident was widely reported with a lot of criticism.

What happened afterwards? Well, Corpse soon issued an apology on Twitter. In it, he justified his act by calling it his honest attempt to narrate the story without omissions. He explained that the reason he did so was to highlight the struggles that trans people often have to go through. Finally, he even thanked people for pointing out the error in his ways and trying to correct him.

But, people on Twitter continued to criticize the insensitive remark. And the issue even escalated to what fans are now calling a “soft cancel”.

Is Corpse Husband Cancelled? Fellow YouTubers stand in support.

While a major part of the community has been critical of Corpse, many YouTubers and fans have stood in support. They consider this act by the Twitterati a jealous one meant to bring an up and coming YouTuber down.

@Corpse_Husband being heterosexual is cancelled… I am now… ✨corpsesexual✨ — alexandra ᶜ (@corpsesexual) October 18, 2020

For those who do not know, Corpse has been hitting big with Among Us recently. He is very skilful at the game and is famous for making genius, psychotic plays. Combining those with his unique voice and a great attitude, he makes for a wonderful Among Us streamer. As a result, YouTube icons such as PewDiePie have stood in support of him and helped him integrate himself into famous Among Us lobbies. In fact, Corpse’s rise has been nothing short of adorable and wholesome, coming at the end of years of mediocrity. Currently, his channel peaks at around 3 million subs.

Bottomline

So, this is what has led fellow YouTuber to make the above claim of his accusers. Corpse’s supporters and fans feel that the man did make mistake. However, the treatment he is receiving is far worse than he deserves.

However, if there’s one thing we know, it’s that the Internet can be a whimsical and merciless place. So, let’s see which way the Twitter tide ebbs. Stay tuned for more info on the topic.