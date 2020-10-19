“I would like to find out, measure myself against him”- Nico Hulkenberg on pairing up with Max Verstappen for Red Bull in 2021.

Nico Hulkenberg after an exile from Formula 1 is now rumoured to join Red Bull next season by replacing Alex Albon, who is currently struggling to seal his spot in the team.

On the other hand, Nico Hulkenberg appeared twice for Racing Point this season, when Sergio Perez missed the two races at Silverstone and Lance Stroll was facing illness ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix.

The reports of him being linked to Red Bull gained traction when Helmut Marko admitted that the German driver is indeed being considered for a spot in the team.

Yes, on my excellent days,” Hulkenberg told Motorsport-Magazin. “Max is an absolute killer, and in terms of speed one of the fastest, if not the fastest. So it is already a huge task to have him as a team-mate.

“I would like to find out, measure myself against him. Let’s see if it comes to that.” Hulkenberg would seize an opportunity to return full-time to the grid in 2021, but only with a team that meets his criteria.

“It’s about how the team develops, what the sporting prospects are and so on,” he said. “I’m hot for Formula 1 and would love to continue there, but not at any price.

“In terms of the car, it [Red Bull] is the best option that is the most attractive. It is the most competitive car.” he further said.

Nico Hulkenberg looks sharp.

In the two race starts by Hulkenberg this season, the German driver made brilliant performances, especially at Nurburgring, where he finished 8th even though he reached the circuit just a few minutes before qualifying.

Hulkenberg has remained unlucky throughout his career, as he has never stood onto the podium throughout his career, despite a decade long experience.