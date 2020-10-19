Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Detroit Lions and the win they were favored to collect going into this afternoon. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-10.

RB D’Andre Swift has led the way so far for Detroit, as he has rushed for one TD and 81 yards on ten carries. Jacksonville has been riding high on the performance of WR Keelan Cole, who has caught four passes for 111 yards. This receiving effort made it the first game that Cole has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

the Jaguars have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Detroit 1-3; Jacksonville 1-4

What to Know

The Detroit Lions are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at TIAA Bank Field after a week off. The Lions won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Detroit didn’t finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-29 to the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. The losing side was boosted by QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 206 yards on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, the game between Jacksonville and the Houston Texans last week was not a total blowout, but with Jacksonville falling 30-14 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of QB Gardner Minshew, who passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 49 attempts. Minshew ended up with a passer rating of 128.30.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Detroit going off at just a 3-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put the Lions at 1-3 and the Jaguars at 1-4. Detroit is 1-1 after losses this season, Jacksonville 0-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville,, Florida

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville,, Florida TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.67

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 20, 2016 – Detroit 26 vs. Jacksonville 19

