Aaron Rodgers had his worst game in recent memory on Sunday afternoon. Skip Bayless did not hold back on his criticism for Rodgers’ play.

The Packers offense looked dismal against the Bucs and Rodgers was clearly off his game. In a highly-anticipated matchup against two of the game’s best quarterbacks, Rodgers was severely outclassed.

AARON RODGERS NEARLY THREW BACK-TO-BACK PICK SIXES, NEARLY THREW FOUR INTERCEPTIONS AND LOST TRACK OF THE PLAY CLOCK AND LET IT RUN OUT WHEN GREEN BAY STILL HAD A CHANCE TO GET BACK IN THE GAME. FAUX GOAT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2020

Rodgers, Packers Destroyed by Tamp Bay

The Packers and Buccaneers are both playoff contenders this year, and this matchup was critical in establishing momentum for both sides.

However, it was ultimately Brady and the Bucs who pulled through in this clash of the GOAT (to some) quarterbacks. Tampa Bay embarrassed the Packers by a score of 38-10 as they moved to 4-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Packers dropped their first game of the season as they now trail the Bears (5-1) in the NFC North, falling to 4-1. Rodgers was exceptionally bad this game.

He faced pressure all day long and threw not one, but two interceptions. One of those was brought back for a touchdown.

Coming into the game, Rodgers had 0 turnovers on the season, being the only active quarterback to maintain that number. Further, the Packers offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring an average of 38 points per game, before this matchup.

Brady & Bucs’ Defense Get The Job Done

Credit the Buccaneers for this performance. They held Rodgers and Company to a measly 10 points, and they were in his face all day long.

Aaron Rodgers, inarguably one of the best QBs of all time, has been sacked twice and hit 8 times in one half. He’s 11/25 (44%), for 128 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, and a 26.8 QB Rate. It’s almost like a quarterback struggles if he’s under pressure all day. 🤔 https://t.co/EvrbDQ6Orq — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) October 18, 2020

Additionally, Tampa Bay’s offense played well too. Although Brady threw for only 166 yards, he did throw two touchdowns, including one to Rob Gronkowski. In fact, Gronk had a massive game, making surreal catches throughout the afternoon.

THE FIRST GRONK SPIKE IN TAMPA BAY. #GoBucs 📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/0owbPmWXV4 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

Brady and Gronk finding a rhythm. #GoBucs 📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/j5mvijq81C — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

Gronk finished with 78 yards on 5 catches, including the one touchdown. Additionally, running back Ronald Jones continued his hot streak. Jones 113 yards on 23 carries and added two touchdowns as well. Nothing could stop him on Sunday.

Ronald Jones ran wild on the Packers and his managers reaped the rewards of his historic performance 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/1BAQTB4PZX — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) October 19, 2020

What’s Next For Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady?

The Packers will look to regain momentum as they face off against the struggling 1-5 Houston Texans next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers play the Las Vegas Raiders in a potentially high scoring matchup.

The Packers will travel to Houston while the Bucs will go to Las Vegas on Monday Night.

The Buccaneers stepped up in a major way and took home a very important win against the Packers. The Packers will surely rebound from this loss, but for now it has to hurt.

