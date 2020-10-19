Welcome to our 2020 fantasy football stock watch, in which we’ll examine who’s trending up or down in fantasy after each week.

Last week, we pointed to Lamar Jackson and Matt Ryan as having falling values, but as you saw in Week 6, they both had huge games to help them bust out of their respective funks. So, as a reminder, these stock takes are week-to-week snapshots of where players’ values are.

So, as we do every week, let’s begin with the good news for fantasy owners about some of the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs we watched, followed by the bad news:

Stock up

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

My goodness!!! A pair of back-to-back 30-plus fantasy-point games, and absurdly good numbers (13 touchdowns, two interceptions). If you picked him off waivers, congrats.

RB D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Well, hello! If you were patient on the rookie, kudos. He ended up with 14 carries, 116 yards, three catches, and two scores. Will the Lions feed him more after seeing that instead of Adrian Peterson (15 carries, 40 yards and a touchdown)? I think we’re still in a timeshare, sadly, but Swift’s arrow is point up.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team

He’s a PPR machine — at least six catches in his last three games and 40-plus yards in each of them. That hurts Antonio Gibson’s value.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams

He carried the rock 14 times. Cam Akers didn’t touch the ball once and Malcolm Brown did twice (plus three catches for 18 yards). I think we have a winner here?

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

A third 100-yard game for the rookie, and one in which he caught nine passes on 11 targets. When the Vikings are in a game script that calls for Kirk Cousins to pass, he’s a must-start.

WR Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of hot rookies, here’s your new No. 1 receiver in Philly.

WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Just going to put this here:

TE Darren Fells, Houston Texans

The tight end position went from feeling really deep to being REALLY shallow. So why not take a flier on the TE who had six catches for 85 yards and a second straight week in which he found paydirt?

Stock down

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

You knew the rookie would fall to Earth at some point, and he’s gone below 17 fantasy points in each of his past two contests.

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots

A reminder that the leading rusher in New England is Cam Newton. Rex Burkhead and James White are still there, too, of course.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Good things are ahead for the rookie … but he’s only caught two passes in his past two games.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

His value is severely capped by the Browns’ run-heavy offense and struggles from Baker Mayfield. Ugh.

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Even before the ankle injury, he was severely underachieving. Yikes.