The injuries have slowed in the NFL — thank goodness — but we still saw a few significant players go down, with Week 6 putting the status of Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in question going forward. That could open up significant opportunities for the two running backs behind them.

But, of course, the waiver wire isn’t only about injuries. There are a few young, standout players who are beginning to make a case for a spot on your roster — and even in your starting lineup.

Here’s a look at the Fantasy football waiver wire targets after Week 6. We’ll get you organized for your Week 7 waiver wire claims and pickups.

8

Philadelphia Eagles defense (14%)



Any defense that has an appointment with a New York team is worth streaming for a week. Philly is playing Daniel Jones and the Giants in Week 7, which means the Eagles defense should put up points, even if their defense is typically a lackluster fantasy option.

7

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team (8%)



Let’s not get false expectations for Thomas (like we may have gotten earlier this season). He’s still on the Washington Football Team. They still stink. But I think he’s a decent one-week play in Week 7, if you need a tight end. The Football Team is playing the woeful Dallas Cowboys secondary. That should mean plenty of opportunities for Thomas.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (42%) will play on Monday night, but he could be another player to target, depending upon his usage while Andy Dalton takes over for Dak Prescott.

6

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (5%)



Washington’s value will get complicated if Diontae Johnson returns to the lineup. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a total disaster in 2020 (and in 2019), but it doesn’t seem like Washington will surpass Smith-Schuster on the depth chart (even though he probably should).

Washington may be worth more of a pickup than a waiver claim, if only because his production seems injury-dependent.

5

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos (18%)



He’s quietly a quality member of a deep Broncos group of receivers. With Courtland Sutton out, Patrick has jumped into a No. 2 role. Even against the Patriots’ impressive cornerback group, Patrick put up a respectable stat line (4 catches, 101 yards). In the last two weeks, he’s managed 10 catches, 214 yards and a touchdown. It seems Drew Lock will be just as interested in targeting him as the previous quarterbacks were when Lock was out.

4

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (11%)



Miles Sanders is going to get an MRI on his knee on Monday, per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. The results from that will determine Scott’s value for the coming weeks. If Sanders is out, Scott jumps into a prominent role in an admittedly inconsistent Eagles offense. He’s a solid pass-catcher, but he has struggled between the tackles at just 3.5 yards per carry. There’s reason to be skeptical of what Scott can do. But his volume should see an uptick.

3

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinatti Bengals (44%)



He finished Week 6 with six catches for 125 yards, with a 67-yarder that boosted his stats. Even though Higgins has just one touchdown this season, his yardage totals look likely to climb as he gets more comfortable in the Bengals offense. It helps, too, that the Bengals are generally trailing or they’re engaged in a shootout. That tends to help with a receiver’s production.

2

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (1.5%)



The Ravens saw Mark Ingram suffer an injury, and Baltimore has a quick turnaround to play on Thursday night. In the event Ingram isn’t ready to play against the Colts. Indy has an extremely stout run defense, one of the best in the NFL. But, of course, the Ravens have one of the best running offenses, so Edwards could be due for a sizable workload, even with J.K. Dobbins getting a few touches here and there.

1

Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (46%)



For the third week, Fulgham put up big numbers in fantasy football. He has 18 catches, 284 yards and three touchdowns in the last three weeks. It’s clear he is the top receiver that Carson Wentz and the Eagles have been looking for. Fulgham isn’t just an important player to claim — he might end up being an important player to use in your weekly lineup as the season continues, particularly in deeper formats.