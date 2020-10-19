As usual, there is drama with the New York Jets. Adam Gase had to settle the buzz with reporters after his defensive coordinator fired a subtle shot at the offense. 

Here’s how it unravelled. On Friday, reporters pointed out to Williams that his defense was allowing 32 points per game. In response, Williams said “It’s not a very good number — and a lot of it’s not all defensively.”

When he asked to explain himself he left it open-ended saying “You’d have to figure it out.” However, it doesn’t take a genius to understand what he meant. He was implying that Gase’s offense couldn’t keep the ball and this reflected poorly on the defensive stats too.

Obviously, this didn’t set well with Gase. He reportedly called a meeting with Williams to sort it, but still decided to get the media involved.

“That’s not what we need. No one is pointing fingers. We all need to pull in the same direction. Everyone needs to shut up and play.”, Gase said in the CBS production meeting before their 24-0 loss to Miami.

After the game, reporters touched upon the topic again in the presser. It looks like the saga has come to an end despite another all round terrible performance by the team.

“I wasn’t happy about it, but we talked about it,” said the head coach. “Right now, our players are doing such a good job as far as trying to get things righted. It’s just that everything we say, it matters. He understood that we have to set the right example.”

Also read: Should Adam Gase Be Fired? New York Jets’ Head Coach’s Decision Leads to Mekhi Becton Injury

Trouble Brewing in New York

The Jets just can’t seem to catch a break. Drama between coaches, Darnold’s injury, Le’Veon Bell, and every other sorry sight Jets fans have seen have led them to an 0-6 start.

If you weren’t already convinced that the organization is falling apart, just take a look at some of these shocking facts, analyst takes, and player quotes.

Also read: Jon Brown Kicker : Ex Soccer Player & Jacksonville Kicker Jon Brown Scores his first Field Goal

New York Jets Set to Secure First Pick

If there’s a silver lining in all this for the Jets, it’s that they are likely to be picking first overall in the 2021 draft. They haven’t won a game yet and there’s no real reason to predict that they will for the rest of the season.

They now have a 57% chance to win the first pick, and obviously that number will keep increasing as they keep losing.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here