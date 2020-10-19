As usual, there is drama with the New York Jets. Adam Gase had to settle the buzz with reporters after his defensive coordinator fired a subtle shot at the offense.

Here’s how it unravelled. On Friday, reporters pointed out to Williams that his defense was allowing 32 points per game. In response, Williams said “It’s not a very good number — and a lot of it’s not all defensively.”

When he asked to explain himself he left it open-ended saying “You’d have to figure it out.” However, it doesn’t take a genius to understand what he meant. He was implying that Gase’s offense couldn’t keep the ball and this reflected poorly on the defensive stats too.

Obviously, this didn’t set well with Gase. He reportedly called a meeting with Williams to sort it, but still decided to get the media involved.

“That’s not what we need. No one is pointing fingers. We all need to pull in the same direction. Everyone needs to shut up and play.”, Gase said in the CBS production meeting before their 24-0 loss to Miami.

After the game, reporters touched upon the topic again in the presser. It looks like the saga has come to an end despite another all round terrible performance by the team.

“I wasn’t happy about it, but we talked about it,” said the head coach. “Right now, our players are doing such a good job as far as trying to get things righted. It’s just that everything we say, it matters. He understood that we have to set the right example.”

What Adam Gase had to say about the Gregg Williams situation. #Jets

Trouble Brewing in New York

The Jets just can’t seem to catch a break. Drama between coaches, Darnold’s injury, Le’Veon Bell, and every other sorry sight Jets fans have seen have led them to an 0-6 start.

If you weren’t already convinced that the organization is falling apart, just take a look at some of these shocking facts, analyst takes, and player quotes.

The Jets have scored 6 TDs in 6 games, with three of them coming on broken plays — long scramble by Darnold, and two outside-the-pocket throws by Darnold. Bad. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2020

￼ Adam Gase has lost by double digits in 31 of 70 games as a HC. Per @EliasSports, that’s tied for the 2nd-highest pct of regular season games lost by double digits in NFL history among coaches with at least 70 games. Highest: Harland Svare, 35 of 74, 47.3%. Gase 44.3%. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2020

I have watched a lot of bad football in my life. I’ve never seen a team as bad as the 2020 New York #Jets. There isn’t anything they do well. They are unprepared, undisciplined, and look like they absolutely hate playing. If ownership isn’t embarrassed by this they never will be. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 18, 2020

I have no doubt the #Jets practice offense, but when they play you genuinely wouldn’t know it. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 18, 2020

Frank Gore is a mild-manner guy, but the frustration poured out of him after the game. “We can’t wait until the f——— fourth quarter,” he said. “We can’t f——— wait until the fourth quarter to f ——- want to start playing ball.” He… https://t.co/KxfxE8D4RQ pic.twitter.com/MdPfEpz4W1 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2020

New York Jets Set to Secure First Pick

If there’s a silver lining in all this for the Jets, it’s that they are likely to be picking first overall in the 2021 draft. They haven’t won a game yet and there’s no real reason to predict that they will for the rest of the season.

They now have a 57% chance to win the first pick, and obviously that number will keep increasing as they keep losing.