For the third time in the past four years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the National League pennant. The Dodgers just escaped an NLCS in which they were down 2-0 and 3-1 in the seven-game series, but they won the last three games and prevailed. The series concluded with a dramatic 4-3 win for L.A. in Game 7 on Sunday night. Shortstop Corey Seager was not the hero in Game 7, but the Dodgers wouldn’t have been there without him.

On the strength of his full series onslaught, Seager won NLCS MVP honors. Seager hit .310 with two doubles, five homers, 11 RBI and nine runs in the seven-game series. He slugged .897.

Some of Seager’s big moments of the NLCS:

In Game 3, with the Dodgers trailing in the series 2-0, Seager clubbed an RBI double and later that inning singled in another run.

In Game 5, he homered twice and drove home three in the Dodgers’ 7-3 win.

In Game 6, Seager set the tone with a solo home run to start the scoring. The Dodgers got three runs that inning and won the game, 3-1.

When presented with the MVP trophy, Seager declined to take any credit and instead gave it all to his teammates. Though he was 0 for 5 in the pivotal Game 7, the MVP choice was correct in this series. The Dodgers wouldn’t have had a chance to win this series without Seager.

Of note, Seager was already swinging a hot bat before this series started. He hit .364/.467/.545 in the NLDS. Sitting after MVP candidate Mookie Betts at the top and ahead of the thunder in the middle of the order, Seager is in perfect position to spur the Dodgers’ potent offense in the World Series.

For now, though, Seager and the Dodgers will have until Tuesday to savor the NL championship.