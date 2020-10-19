MS Dhoni run-out: The captain of Chennai Super Kings fell short of the crease in a must-win match against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni misjudged a double run to lose his wicket in a crucial situation.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 18th over when Dhoni hit a Kartik Tyagi delivery powerfully to long-off. With Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer fumbling the ball at long-off, Dhoni decided to run the second run.

Having ran the first run pretty casually, Dhoni had to cover a lot of ground eventually which saw him falling short of the crease by less than an inch. Recovering well after the fumble, Archer put on display an apt throw to find the 39-year old player short of his crease.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the ninth over, Dhoni departed after scoring 28 (28) with the help of two fours after winning the toss and opting to bat.

In an innings which never got going, Super Kings eventually scored 125/5 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No. 6 in the 11th over, top-scored for his team with his 35* (30) with the help of four fours.

As far as the bowlers from Rajasthan are concerned, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Archer and Kartik Tyagi picked a wicket apiece.

MS Dhoni run-out vs Rajasthan Royals

How Twitterati reacted:

No momentum in the batting at all but #csk fans would be hoping for some magic form their bowlers. It’s #rr ‘s game to lose #CSKvsRR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 19, 2020

That innings never really took off! #CSK. Big job ahead to salvage two points here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 19, 2020

First time since 2009 Jadeja has made THREE 30+ scores in an IPL season. Had scored only three 30+ scores in last six seasons in fact! (2014 to 2019)#IPL2020 #CSKvsRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 19, 2020

A painful end. After a point however much you try it doesn’t happen. Just doesn’t. That’s sport. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 19, 2020

