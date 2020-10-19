MS Dhoni run-out: The captain of Chennai Super Kings fell short of the crease in a must-win match against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni misjudged a double run to lose his wicket in a crucial situation.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 18th over when Dhoni hit a Kartik Tyagi delivery powerfully to long-off. With Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer fumbling the ball at long-off, Dhoni decided to run the second run.

Having ran the first run pretty casually, Dhoni had to cover a lot of ground eventually which saw him falling short of the crease by less than an inch. Recovering well after the fumble, Archer put on display an apt throw to find the 39-year old player short of his crease.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the ninth over, Dhoni departed after scoring 28 (28) with the help of two fours after winning the toss and opting to bat.

In an innings which never got going, Super Kings eventually scored 125/5 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No. 6 in the 11th over, top-scored for his team with his 35* (30) with the help of four fours.

As far as the bowlers from Rajasthan are concerned, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Archer and Kartik Tyagi picked a wicket apiece.

MS Dhoni run-out vs Rajasthan Royals

How Twitterati reacted:

For more cricket-related news, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here