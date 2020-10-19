The Steelers improved to 5-0 after defeating the Browns, but the win did not come without a heavy price. During the first half of Sunday’s 38-7 win, Pittsburgh second-year inside linebacker Devin Bush left the game for good after sustaining a knee injury while playing pass defense. While the Steelers have not detailed the significance of the injury, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Bush suffered a torn ACL. The injury will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Robert Spillane, a three-year veteran who has mostly been a special teams contributor during his two seasons with the Steelers, replaced Bush in the lineup on Sunday, recording six tackles that included a tackle of Browns tight Austin Hooper that resulted in a six-yard loss. And while Spillane has only 39 regular season snaps at inside linebacker under his belt, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is confident that his young linebacker can be an effective replacement for Bush.

“Spillane more than answered the bell, but we’ve got a great deal of confidence in him,” Tomlin said after the game. “He’s a capable guy. Guys that make plays in special teams, that’s usually a precursor to them making plays on defense. Since we brought him up in the middle of last year, he’s been a consistent performer for us. So I don’t think any of us are surprised from quality play from him.”

Tomlin also alluded to fellow backup linebackers Ulysees Gilbert and Marcus Allen as players who will be part of the team’s plan as it relates to replacing Bush, who last season led the Steelers with 109 tackles and four fumble recoveries. Gilbert, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has appeared in just one game this season and has yet to take a defensive snap during a regular season game. Allen, a 2018 fifth-round pick who made the switch from safety to linebacker this summer, has also never played a regular season snap at inside linebacker.

On Sunday, Spillane wore Pittsburgh’s defensive headset helmet after replacing Bush and will do so again for Sunday’s game against the Titans, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. In his first game as a starter, Spillane will try to help the Steelers’ defense slow down running back Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL with 588 rushing yards. And while the Titans possess arguably the league’s best running back, the Steelers boast arguably the league’s best run defense after allowing just 331 rushing yards through five games. And while Bush was a key contributor in that success, the Steelers have also enjoyed big contributions from defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackles Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu, and inside linebacker Vince Williams as it relates to Pittsburgh’s run defense. Pittsburgh has also received elite pass rushing from outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who are on pace to record a combined 30 sacks this season.

Three years ago, the Steelers signed free agent Sean Spence (a former Steeler who was waived by the Colts at midseason) after Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered his severe spine injury 12 games into the season. And while the Steelers may eventually decide to explore outside options at the position, Tomlin will first give his current backups inside linebacker the opportunity to step up in Bush’s absence.

“We’ll put together a formula that will allow us to function in the interim,” Tomlin said. “Believe it.”