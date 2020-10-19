USA Today Images



DeSean Jackson has played just 185 snaps since returning to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, but the team is set to get one of the game’s best deep-bell receivers back just in time for three crucial NFC East games. While Jackson is out for Sunday’s showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, the Eagles are expected to have Jackson return for their Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia plays New York on “Thursday Night Football” to kick off the Week 7 slate of games.

Jackson has played just 120 snaps for the Eagles this year, missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He has 10 catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns as Philadelphia has missed his ability to stretch the field in their offense, despite the 12.1 yards per catch average as the lowest of his career.

Spending more time on the injured list than on the field, Jackson’s return to Philadelphia has been a disappointment. Age has played a factor in the 33-year-old Jackson’s decline, but a nagging series of lower body injuries have played a huge role in his declining production. Jackson will have the opportunity Thursday to prove he still has some gas left in the tank, a player who led the NFL in yards per catch four times — the last time being in 2018.

The Eagles have taken a cautious approach to Jackson throughout the season, limiting his snaps even before the hamstring injury came to light. While head coach Doug Pederson insisted Jackson wasn’t injured, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver only played over 55% of the team’s snaps once in the three games he’s played in this year.

“Obviously he’s a big part of the offense, but at the same time, we want to make sure that he’s a guy that’s healthy and fresh for us down the long haul here,” Pederson said back in September. “We’re going to be smart with him but we also know that he’s an explosive receiver for us and we want to get him on the field as much as possible moving forward.”