Year after year it seems that whoever is the best QB in the league gets named the NFL MVP. That’s fine and all because those QBs are usually deserving considering all they do but it does get a bit boring, doesn’t it?

Well, this year could be a year that a non-QB wins the award, something that hasn’t happened since 2012 and has only happened twice since 2006.

And that player is Titans running back Derrick Henry.

In case you missed it, Henry was an absolute beast again on Sunday as he rushed for 212 yards and two TDS and had two catches for 52 yards in the Titans’ thrilling 42-36 win over the Texans in overtime.

He had an incredible 94-yard TD run in which he outran everyone on the field and then in OT he took a direct snap and powered his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Right now he’s quite simply the coolest player in the league – you never know if he’s going to bust out some long TD run or if he’s gonna embarrass a defender with a stiff-arm of all stiff-arms.

He’s must-see TV every time he touches the ball.

And now is the time to get him in the MVP conversation. The last non-QB to win the award was Adrian Peterson way back in 2012 in he rushed for over 2,000 yards with the Vikings. He was a big, dominant back who could take over games, just like Henry can.

Henry was so dominant Sunday that Texans QB Deshaun Watson knew when he lost the coin toss before OT that his team was in trouble. Then on the second play of OT Henry took a short pass 53 yards and four plays later ended the game with his touchdown run.

The Titans are one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL and while Ryan Tannehill has been spectacular, nobody has been as dominant or as cool as Henry.

If he keeps this up, which he should, then he’s the QB.

Get over it, QBs.

Quick hits: Tun’s special moment… Ridiculous Brady/Rodgers graphic… Jets get a butt INT… And more.

– Tua Tagovailoa went back out on the field following his NFL debut in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets and had a special moment all to himself in an empty stadium. This was really cool to see.

– This Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers graphic by Fox Sports was a little much.

– NFL fans had lots of jokes about the Jets’ butt interception.

– NFL fans also had fun crushing the Jets on Sunday.

– Aaron Rodgers had some fun with a “Hingle McCringleberry” TD celebration… but it unfortunately didn’t count.

– Boxing fans were outraged by a questionable scorecard in the massive Lopez – Lomachenko title fight.