CSK Vs RR MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Either team eyes a late surge with time running out and running out fast for either setup.

Rajasthan Royals have been the culprit of their own undoing this season of the Indian Premier League. The side has no one to blame for its aberrations but itself, a team whose persistent refusal to sit down and do away with underperforming players has come to bite the side in the 13th edition of the league.

The best testament of the aforementioned narrative was in the side’s foregone defeat to RCB. Cruising to a win at one stage as they defended their total impeccably, Rajasthan saw Unadkat come in and ruin their plans as AB de Villiers ripped into him, hitting him for three successive sixes to steal the match right from under Rajasthan’s noses.

It was a horrid and shambolic collapse from the club, one which saw them fall apart like a house of cards. The result sees them clutching at thin straws now as they vie for a place in the top 4, slots which are ever growing distant for them with each passing defeat.

CSK Vs RR MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Akin to RR’s defeat was CSK’s loss the last time around. Looking good for a win, shambolic decision making saw the side hand over a won match to Delhi to put the side in a perilous spot, one where making the top 4 makes for an extremely behemoth task.

Given the ramifications stemming from the contest, we should be in for a lively contest today. The sparks will fly in this one with us envisaging the Royals slightly better batting unit taking the side to a win.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Not the easiest of surfaces to come out and chase on, the side winning the toss is bound to come and set a target with the wicket only developing cracks and opening up for the spinners in the second part of the affair.

Weather

Usual hot conditions at play today with inclement weather conditions being the norm of the day.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 6 Lost: 5

Average First Innings Score

167

Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: CSK Vs Rajasthan

Date And Time: 19th October, Monday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer

Wicket-Keeper

Like the Royals, nothing has clicked for Jos Buttler this season. His side’s decision to demote him to number three didn’t work either but he’s someone more than capable of piling on the runs once he gets going to see us repose faith in him.

Batsmen

The best batsmen are defined by the ability to bounce back when the chips are down and Faf du Plessis did exactly that the last time around. After a couple of failures, he returned to his immaculate best against Delhi, top scoring with 58 runs to make him a must have pick for us.

Shane Watson has emerged as a steady source of runs along with Ambati Rayudu. The two have been laborious in their style on play but have decided to stick it around and grind out crucial runs to make the duo our pick from the side.

After a hoard of abject knocks, Steve Smith showed what he can do once he’s applied himself to the middle. He put on a real show the last time around as he piled on 57 runs in the middle to see him be our first pick from Rajasthan.

All-Rounders

Why Rajasthan have refused to bowl Ben Stokes on slow wickets is something out of our realm of understanding. However, with an opening spot, he makes for a more than viable pick for the contest.

Yet again this season, Rahul Tewatia came up with a performance of note as he made the most of his ability with the bat to register quickfire runs for his side.

Akin to Stokes, Sam Curran has been promoted into the opening role by his team as well and with a full quota of four overs with the ball as well, he makes for a must have pick.

Bowling Order

Shardul Thakur is hardly the most effective of bowlers but his dwindling brand of bowling lures batsmen into going after him to see him induce false shots in them,

This is a surface which will favour Karn Sharma to see him make a foray into our side from CSK as well while Rajasthan’s top wicket taker, spearhead Jofra Archer will be representing us from the side for this one.

Captain And Vice-Captain

CSK Bat First: His 58 runs against Delhi make it prudent to opt for Faf as the day’s captain while Steven is the vice-captain.

RR Bat First: We are going to be sticking with Smith as our captain after his 50 the last time around while Faf is our vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Buttler, Smith, Watson, Faf, Ambati, Rahul, Sam, Stokes, Jofra, Karn, Thakur

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

MyTeam11 Fanatasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.