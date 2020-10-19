The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to need Cody Bellinger’s bat and glove for the 2020 World Series.

So you can imagine the front office and his teammates might have been nervous when they saw him celebrating his go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was eventually the game-winner … and he came up in pain after a forearm dap with Kike Hernandez.

FOX cameras caught the moments, as well Bellinger wincing and indicating his shoulder popped out. Thanks to Jomboy — who’s given us MLB hot-mic gems and lip-reads over the last couple of years — there’s a compilation of what happened with the defending NL MVP:

What exactly happened? Here’s the breakdown from USA TODAY Sports:

Bellinger dislocated his shoulder in the celebration, he told MLB Network, and retreated to the training room so it could be popped back into place. “I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out,” Bellinger said. “They had to pop it back in so I could play defense. It kinda hurt. “I’m going to maybe use my left arm (next time). I’ve never dislocated that one.”

Owwwww! No more forearm celebrations, right?