Richard Jefferson is rapidly making his name in the media as a quick-witted guy. He views the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets as ‘the worst meltdown since Chernobyl’.

It’s been over a month since the Clippers lost their Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets. But they are getting no respite from the ridicule they’re getting from all basketball fans.

The Clippers were expected to challenge the Lakers for a place in the NBA Finals. The Battle for LA was a theme built up all season long, only for them to drop the ball in the most inopportune of fashions.

Why Richard Jefferson’s comparison of the Clippers’ loss to the Chernobyl disaster is in bad taste

Jefferson has made a name for himself as a really slick commentator and basketball analyst since retirement. The 17-year veteran has sat in the box on the Nets’ broadcasts alongside the likes of Ian Eagle.

Appearing on The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols, Jefferson called the Clippers’ meltdown comparable to Chernobyl. While Scottie Pippen and Brian Windhorst appeared to take it in good humour, a faction of NBA fans did not like this comparison.

The Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster is the worst man-made disaster in all of recorded history. It’s not something everyone would want to include in a joke about sports.

Jefferson definitely saw the human error element in the disaster as something worth comparing the Clippers to. But the loss of lives and its impact on the whole world isn’t something one would want to take lightly.