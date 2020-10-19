Patrick Mahomes is at the pinnacle of his profession, having already won an MVP award, a Super Bowl ring, and Super Bowl MVP honors on his way to signing the richest contract in NFL history. Bills quarterback Josh Allen would love to follow Mahomes’ path to success. On Monday, the two young superstars will go head-to-head when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday Night Football but was moved back after the Bills had to play the Titans last Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

Both teams have matching 4-1 records, are also 3-2 against the spread, and are coming off disheartening losses in which they failed to cover as double-digit favorites. Kansas City is a 5.5-point road favorite, while the over-under is 55.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from William Hill, up a half-point from the opener. Before locking in any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bills. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Chiefs vs. Bills spread: Kansas City -5.5

Chiefs vs. Bills over-under: 55.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bills money line: Kansas City -240, Buffalo +200

BUF: Bills are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games versus the AFC West

KC: Chiefs are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills dealt with the uncertainty surrounding the Titans game before being blown out on Tuesday night. However, they were only outgained 370-334, as their loss was largely the function of losing the turnover battle 3-0. Buffalo actually went 13-for-17 on third down.

Buffalo’s offense has taken enormous strides forward in 2020, with quarterback Josh Allen completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s helped the Bills convert on a league-leading 57.8 percent of third downs this season, which should be critical against a Kansas City defense that allowed Las Vegas to convert 7-of-14 on third down last week.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 40-32 loss against the Raiders at home as 10.5-point favorites that snapped a 13-game winning streak. The Raiders did an admirable job of keeping Mahomes off the field with over 35 minutes in possession, but the Chiefs still managed 413 yards of total offense and 32 points. Mahomes threw for 340 yards and throwing two touchdowns with a rushing score.

While the Bills’ defense ranked in the top three in points allowed and yards allowed in 2019, Buffalo hasn’t been nearly as frightening on that side of the ball in 2020.

The Bills really missed Tre’Davious White (back) last week, and he’s listed as questionable for Monday. Even if he’s in the lineup, Mahomes and the Chiefs will likely test him early to check his mobility against arguably the fastest receiving corps in football.

