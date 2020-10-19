“Bruno Fernandes will be captain, he sits next to me”- Ole Solskjaer reveals who will be Manchester United’s captain while Harry Maguire out with an injury.

Manchester United is set to play its first Champions League fixture after almost 18 months long gap, and their first opponents are PSG, with whom they share a memorable fixture.

However, ahead of the clash, Manchester United would be without Harry Maguire, who is currently the club captain and the new addition Edinson Cavani.

Therefore, when Ole Solskjaer was asked about who will be the captain against PSG, and Manchester United manager revealed that Bruno Fernandes would be the captain.’

‘The captain sits next to me. Bruno will captain the team tomorrow,’ declared Solskjaer. ‘Bruno has definitely come in and had a great positive impact. The stats show that and his performances have been receiving great praise as well.’

Bruno’s reaction when Solskjaer said he would captain Manchester United 😂 pic.twitter.com/yTxcqXD0nc — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 19, 2020

‘He has come in, and if not changed the team he’s sparked something in the team, and I hope we’ve sparked something in his career. That was a turning point in our season last season, and we hope from more to come.’

Bruno Fernandes shocked

The announcement clearly caught Fernandes off guard as he was forced to admit the honour was news to him. I was not expecting this,’ he admitted. ‘I found out this the same time as you!’

‘It is an honour and an important achievement for me. The captain is everyone – everyone needs to help, be a leader in their way.

‘I think I’m playing well in the last few months, but I have to improve and do better. I think I can do much better than before. I know my numbers are good, but I’m sure I will do better numbers and games than before.’

‘We hope the players won’t be away for too long,’ he said. ‘Edinson needs a few more days training before the weekend, and hopefully Harry, Eric and Mason as well but we’re not sure about that.’ he concluded.