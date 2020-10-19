Following his impressive victory at UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega reflects on a potential rematch with Max Holloway.

He might have booked his slot for the title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, but Brian Ortega has still not gotten over his loss against Max Holloway. The two Featherweights fought in December 2018 at UFC 231, where Holloway caused serious damage to Ortega, which compelled a doctor to intervene and stop the fight.

After that late December bout Brian Ortega went off with an injury concern, however, after almost two years T-City has returned to the Octagon, and has emerged victorious over his arch rival, The Korean Zombie.

With this win, while the stage is now set for Ortega to feature in a championship fight, he also eyes another one-on-one with the Blessed.

In the Post-event presser, he addressed a question on this particular subject and said:

“I said this in the beginning, in the very-very beginning when the fight was first set up. we will meet again. He’s gonna stay at the top. He’s not just a guy that’s gonna drop right off the back, and spiral down on his career. I am not a guy that’s just fall off like that, clearly and I showed the world that’s not me.

“So, he’s gonna stay at the top, I’m gonna be in the top, Volkanovski is gonna be in the top. Believe me we’re gonna have rounds with all of us. We’re gonna keep you guys entertained.”

Featherweight Division’s Fate

Since, Brian Ortega is now the No.1 contender for the Featherweight title, he will face Alexander Volkanovski in the foreseeable future. And depending on what ultimately transpires in the encounter, the division will mold. However, at this point in time, the Featherweight weight class is one of most precarious categories in UFC. So, one can expect some huge match-ups and colossal clashes among the top ranked individuals in this division.

