BRF Vs SH Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Royal Fighters and Heroes get their new campaign underway today.

After a gruelling and rigorous 2019-20 season of the CBA, the league makes a return for the 2020-21 edition. Suffering the ramifications of their own country’s nefarious means to spread COVID across the global stage, the league sees its latest instalment being delayed after the foregone season way over shot its final date.

For both of today’s opponents, while the bygone season can be termed as a reasonably decent one, their respective sorties were nothing to really write home about. Shandong Heroes in particular never managed to get to terms with the hectic and congested schedule, one which left the side just about tottering its way into the top 12.

Despite losing four of their last five league stage ties, Heroes managed to scram their way into the playoffs before subsequently being bundled out of the league. With issues to iron ahead of the impending season, the side sat down prior to today’s 2020-21 season opener looking to work upon the issues bogging them down the last time around.

BRF Vs SH Fantasy Probable Winner

Finishing in 7th spot last season, two places above Heroes, Beijing Royal Fighters didn’t cover themselves in glory as well. However, when it comes to these two sides, their attack clearly holds an upper hand, one which should see the side begin its new season with a win.

Probable Playing 5

Beijing Royal Fighters

Kyle, Arnett, Wang, Sun, Yue

Shandong Heroes

Wang, Li, Tao, Chen, Wu

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Royal Fighters Vs Heroes

Date And Time: 19th October, Monday: 5:30pm

Best Shooter

Beijing Royal Fighters

Shandong Heroes

Best Defender

Beijing Royal Fighters

Shandong Heroes

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Royal Fighters’ Zirui Wang had emerged as one of the most influential players for his team last season. The basketball aficionado not only controlled the centre of the court for his side but worked his way past tight spaces as well to layup the ball for his counterparts.

Shooting Guard

If Shengdong Heroes are to begin the new season with a win, they’ll require Chen Peidong to put on a real show today. The shooting guard is equipped with a sparling skill set, one which allows him to line up from the deep and down triples with a high conversion rate.

Small Forward

Yue Sun from the Royal Fighters’ setup will be inducted into our side as the small forward for today’s scrimmage. He’s someone who can work the flanks and utilise his ball handling abilities to pull off triples from the brink of the circle.

Power Forward

Joining up with him for the day’s encounter is Shaojie Wang, a well versed player who is capable of backtracking and registering his offhanded shots inside the paint.

The versatile and well endowed Xiangbing Wang will be joining up with him for the forthcoming fixture while his ability to protect his side’s rim with his blocks and tackles sees us reign in Haoyang Jing from Shandong Heroes.

Centre

One player who has emerged as a mainstay for Shandong across the last couple of years in Hanlin Tao. He’s absolutely refused to let anything past him, a player who has not only won the battle of the boards but has more importantly come up with quick break points for the side.

The opposition meanwhile see us opt for the services of the tenacious Tonglin Sun for the fixture, a centre who can line up the points in the paint with ease.

Star Player

Tao’s ability to work the paint and cajole his way the jump shots sees him be our star player for today while Zang is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Wang, Peidong, Sun, Jing, Shaojie, Xiangbing, Tao, Sun

