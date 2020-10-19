BAR Vs SSG Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Barcelona’s winning spree comes to an end to see the side fall behind in the race for top spot.

After three wins on the spin, Barcelona finally saw their winning spree be curbed in the 2020-21 edition of ACB La Liga. In a low scoring contest, the side’s inability to shoot with precision and pull off points across the field hurt the team to see the side be put down 82-71 by Baskonia.

It was a performance the club has not been associated with for some time now. Unfamiliar to their otherwise efficient and clinical nature, the team was surprisingly off the boil when crafting attacking plays with the team failing to carve out points at crucial junctures.

After a dreary show, Barcelona have just the opponent to bounce back against today. The side finds itself drawn up against 17th placed San Sebastian, a team which fell to its third defeat in four games the last time around by a margin of 85-76.

BAR Vs SSG Fantasy Probable Winner

A straightforward contest, this clash will see Barcelona rekindle their attacking touch and revive their aspirations of cantering into the pinnacles of the points tally with an overwhelming triumph.

Probable Playing 5

Barcelona

Davies, Mirotic, Higgins, Abrines, Hanga

San Sebastian

Francis, Radionic, Dee, Oroz, Okouo

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs San Sebastian

Date And Time: 20th October, Tuesday: 10:00pm

Venue: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Bygone Encounter

Baskonia Vs Barcelona: 82-71

Obradoiro Vs San Sebastian: 85-76

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Our partnership in this slot is comprised of the picks from Barcelona. The two points guards will combine to manifest a game winning display for the side, two names who have emerged as the most consistent and dependable names for the side at this stage.

We begin with Nick Calathes who has contributed all over the court for the club. From pulling off 9 points to assisting on 6 occasions, he tried his best to rescue the game for his side against Baskonia.

Thomas Heurtel joins up with him after he foraged his way a staggering 15 points in the same contest.

Shooting Guard

With 9 points, 4 assists and 4 boards in the same contest, Cory Higgins becomes the third successive player from the club for this one. Akin to the bygone docket, this ambit will feature a duo from Barcelona as well with Alex Abrines’ 6 points against Baskonia seeing him link up with Higgins.

Small Forward

We finally have our first pick from San Sebastian being embedded in our setup. Dino Radoncic scripted his way 12 points the last time around, a performance which came courtesy of his ability to work the flanks and pile on the points from the cusp of the circle.

Power Forward

Jaime Echenique was not quite as effective as he would have liked but his 6 points alluded towards his quirky expertise to see him be roped in from the side as well.

Centre

In a defence which has been sullied owing to its bereaved showings, Viny Okouo has offered some kind of solace to it. He registered the most defensive rebounds for the side the last time around at 6 and along with 8 points in the paint as well, he works his way into our team.

The performer of the day for his club the last time around with 10 points, 4 dimes and 7 boards, Barcelona’s Brandon Davies will be bringing an end to our setup for the affair.

Star Player

Thomas’ nonchalant ability to cajole his way the floating jump shots see Thomas be our star player while Higgins is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Thomas, Calathes, Abrines, Higgins, Radoncic, Jaime, Davies, Viny

