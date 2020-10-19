Draymond Green says that Andrew Wiggins could be like Kevin Durant on defense next season, thereby sending a warning to other championship contenders

The Golden State Warriors were everyone’s ‘dark horse’ to win it all for the 2019-20 season. This was when it was assumed that Klay Thompson would return from his ACL injury during the season.

However, the Warriors season crashed and burned when Steph Curry broke his left hand while going for a layup and having Aron Baynes land on it.

This prompted D’Angelo Russell to play a bigger role on the team but was eventually traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and received Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first round pick and an unprotected 2nd round pick.

Draymond Green has high praise for Andrew Wiggins’ defense

Draymond Green is the ‘glue guy’ who holds the Golden State Warriors roster together and so is known to sing his teammates’ praise to boost their morale.

Green is also a defensive savant so it would make sense that he would take notice of newcomer Wiggins’ defense.

Draymond said, “He can be All-Defense. Reminds me a lot of Kevin Durant.” Wiggins responded to this by saying Green has high hopes for him.

Andrew Wiggins heard Draymond Green’s comment that Wiggins could be an all-defensive player: “He has high hopes for me.” pic.twitter.com/sOu5pSFW4O — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

It should be noted that Kevin Durant has never made an All-Defense team in his career.

How has Wiggins been for the Warriors?

In just 12 games with the Golden State Warriors, he has averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 46% from the field.

He has been posting up solid individual defensive ratings for the past couple of years, even after being labelled as a horrendous defender. Though this might be because Wiggins is not good on team defense and misses rotations constantly.

With the Golden State Warriors filling out their much needed small forward position with a solid player like Andrew Wiggins, the Dubs might have their ‘dark horse’ season this upcoming season.