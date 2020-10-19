Praveen Dubey: The spinner from Karnataka has been signed as a like-for-like replacement for the injured veteran in Amit Mishra.

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have signed Karnataka spinner Praveen Dubey as a replacement for their injured veteran spinner in Amit Mishra.

Mishra, 37, was ruled out of IPL 2020 after sustaining a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand while attempting a return catch against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In three matches for Delhi this season, Mishra had dismissed three batsmen at an average of 24, an economy rate of 7.20 and a strike rate of 20. It is worth mentioning that the leg-spinner is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL among spinners.

Who is Praveen Dubey?

Dubey, who has previously spent a couple of seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore without playing a match, will now join Capitals as their fourth spinner behind Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Having made his T20 debut for Karnataka against Goa in 2018, Dubey has picked 16 wickets in 14 outings at an average of 19.12, an economy rate of 6.87 and a strike rate of 16.6. In the last season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dubey’s six wickets had come at an average of 30.50, an economy rate of 7.03 and a strike rate of 26.

In the nine matches that Capitals have played so far in IPL 2020, winning seven and losing two have powered them to the top of the points table.

Even after the likes of Ashwin, Mishra, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer getting injured in some stage of IPL 2020, Delhi losing only a couple of matches speaks highly about their performance this season.