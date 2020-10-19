Getty Images



Everything was going right for the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of their Week 6 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers kicked a field goal on their opening drive, forced a three-and-out by Tom Brady’s offense and drove the ball down to the red zone, putting them on the doorstep to take a double-digit lead near the end of the first quarter. In fact, it was Aaron Rodgers who appeared to score the first touchdown of the game, though some people might be confused about what came next.

On a third-and-4 play at the 7-yard line, Rodgers scrambled to his right and appeared to run into the end zone, spiked the ball and then posed with his hands behind his head before delivering a pair of mini-pelvic thrusts. Yes, seriously:

The double-pump move seemed to befuddle Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman, but fans of Comedy Central’s hit sketch show “Key & Peele” immediately recognized Rodgers’ celebration. That’s because it was the controversial signature move of one Hingle McCringleberry, played by Keegan-Michael Key.

Check it out here:

McCringleberry’s triple pump drew a flag after each of his three touchdowns, and while there was also a flag during Rodgers’ celebration, it was unrelated to his McCringleberry move. However, replay overturned the score and ruled that the quarterback was down at the 1-yard line. Aaron Jones punched the ball in one play later and did not go back to the McCringleberry well.

The fun and games ended there for Rodgers and the Packers, who went on to give up 38 unanswered points in a blowout loss to Brady and the Bucs. You can catch up with everything else that happened in the game here.