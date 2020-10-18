The 2020 NFL season is five weeks old, and with Week 6 now arriving, one of the ongoing storylines is the impact of home-field advantage. While several markets allow for increased fan attendance, others continue with empty stands, affecting your NFL picks each week. As a result, home favorites are only 24-29 against the spread. One home favorite this week is the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans, with the Titans taking the field on a short week after an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) are favored at home against the Cleveland Browns in a high-profile showdown between AFC North opponents. Pittsburgh remains unbeaten, but Cleveland is riding high after its best start since 1994 at 4-1. Should you back the Steelers in your NFL parlays? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammerin swept his three best bets last week, cashing with the Browns, Steelers and Texans. Anyone who parlayed those picks took home a 6-1 payout.

Now, Hammer enters Week 6 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through five weeks this season, he is an eye-popping 30-15 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 67 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Breaking down the NFL Week 6 schedule, Hammer says the Rams (-3.5) will roll over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Rams are best known for their offense, with head coach Sean McVay dialing up strong game plans on a weekly basis. However, Los Angeles has boasted a standout defense in 2020.

The Rams are fourth in the NFL in total defense, giving up only 304.2 yards per game, while Los Angeles ranks second in passing defense (197.8) and third in scoring defense (18.0). The Rams are tied for the NFL lead in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2) and San Francisco is a below-average team in total offense (364.2) and scoring offense (24.8) this season.

The Rams are led by Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks, and San Francisco has allowed the fourth-most sacks in the league at 18 through five weeks. Roll with the Rams to cover one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week.

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on both Monday Night Football games: Chiefs vs. Bills and Cardinals vs. Cowboys.

