It’s been a longer wait for Sunday than usual after the NFL moved the previously-scheduled “Thursday Night Football” game to Monday, giving us a double-header that starts with a huge Chiefs-Bills matchup. But before we get there, we’re in for a packed Sunday of football, starting with a huge AFC North battle between the undefeated Steelers and the upstart Browns. The late afternoon slate features just two games, but one is a big showdown between two of the NFC’s best teams in the Packers and Buccaneers. Finally, an NFC West battle caps off the day as the 49ers try to right the ship against a Rams team that has played well all season.

Bears at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Panthers -2.5, O/U 44

Current: Panthers -1.5, O/U 44.5

“If you would have told me before the season started that Bears-Panthers would be must-see TV in October, I would’ve assumed that you were talking about a show on Animal Planet that involves actual bears and actual panthers. And I have to say, now that I’m talking about it, I might actually try to watch a documentary on bears this weekend. … Through five games, the Bears have scored zero points in the third quarter, which is the lowest total of any team in the NFL this season, INCLUDING THE JETS. That’s not a typo. The Bears are worse than the Jets at something. I think we know in which quarter Foles is playing opossum. … I think the Panthers are going to have a tough time scoring on the Bears and if you combine that with the fact that I’ve decided not to pick against Nick Foles for the foreseeable future, I think we know who I’m taking in this game.” — John Breech, who has the Bears winning 20-17

Breech is 5-2 with his Lock of the Week and just hit on the Dolphins upsetting the 49ers last week. See who else he’s taking in Week 6 in his Tuesday column.

Lions at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Lions -2, O/U 52.5

Current: Lions -3, O/U 54.5

Kenny White: “I hate to play on coaches that underachieve, and Matt Patricia has been underachieving, but you make numbers this low, you’re just telling me that Detroit needs to win the game. … I think there’s a big difference in quarterbacks. (Gardner) Minshew has done a nice job, but he’s been average in four of his five games. (Matthew) Stafford’s not.”

Pete Prisco: “I got two best bets in this game. I’m going Over, and my only concern with that — and it’s become a bigger concern as the week goes on — all they’re talking about is how James Robinson is not getting the ball enough and they’re throwing it too much. But that’s a great theory until you’re down 14-0 because your defense can’t stop the passing game. … You know, [Stafford’s] never thrown a touchdown pass against the Jaguars, the only team the league he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass (against). This week, he’s gonna throw three or four against them. Light ’em up, I like the Lions and I like the Over.”

Will Brinson: “I like the Lions here … for all the reasons you guys said. Lions are square, but I don’t care. The Jaguars stink. … Take the Lions coming off a bye — they need to get a win here. I agree on the Over, but I like the Lions more.”

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets.

Falcons at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Vikings -3, O/U 57

Current: Vikings -4, O/U 54

“Raheem Morris takes over as Falcons coach with the firing of Dan Quinn. Can he bring some life to this team? The defense is woeful, and now must face a Vikings offense that can run it, even without Dalvin Cook. The Vikings are home for the first time in two weeks and they will find a way to win this one. It might be closer than expected.” — Pete Prisco, who has the Vikings winning by one point

Prisco took the Falcons and the Over as best bets on the Pick Six Podcast this week. See all of his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Titans -2.5, O/U 55

Current: Titans -3.5, O/U 53.5

“No practice, no problem! A COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville didn’t seem to disrupt the Titans in Week 5 despite the fact that they were missing several important players, as they downed the Buffalo Bills, 42-16. Ryan Tannehill accounted for four total touchdowns and it feels like people are finally waking up to the fact that he may be one of the better signal-callers in the NFL. Tannehill has won 13 games since becoming Tennessee’s starter last season (including playoffs), and that is tied with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers for the most in that span. If they can beat a talented Bills team by 26, I think they can beat a one-win Texans team by four points.” — Jordan Dajani on why he has the Titans easily covering on Sunday

Dajani is having a great season with his picks, going 44-28-2 ATS. See everyone else he likes, including his top five picks of the week, in his Thursday column.

Washington at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Giants -3, O/U 44.5

Current: Giants -3, O/U 43

“I liked the steps the Giants offense took last week, especially the creativity Jason Garrett (finally) showed. New York had the plays to win the game and they got called back due to penalties. Washington needs to figure out what it’s doing at quarterback.” — NFL insider Jonathan Jones on why he’s taking the Giants to get their first win on Sunday

Jones, who is 49-26-1 straight up on the year, went 9-4 last week but says he has “an even better feeling about this week.” See all his winners in his Friday column.

Browns at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Steelers -5, O/U 50.5

Current: Steelers -3.5, O/U 51

“The Browns have hit peak market price with four straight wins to their name, and now seems like the perfect time to fade. They’re up against a team I think is clearly a tier above, and it’s a bad matchup as the Steelers rank second in yards per rush allowed and first in rush defense DVOA. So Baker Mayfield, who looked banged up near the end of last week’s game and is questionable to play, will have to do the heavy lifting, but the Browns pass offense has been average and is dealing with injuries to its top two receivers, while the Steelers pass offense is replacing injured players like Diontae Johnson with breakout rookies. I worry about the Browns’ ability to play catch-up if needed; they haven’t been down big in any of their four wins, but they might face that scenario against a strong D here.” — R.J. White on why the Steelers are one of his best bets in Week 6

I’ve cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I’ve also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 6 picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine’s picks and analysis.

Ravens at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Ravens -7, O/U 48

Current: Ravens -9.5, O/U 47

“The Eagles nearly dropping 30 points against a top-ranked Pittsburgh defense was one of the more surprising things to come out of Week 5, but I don’t see it as Philly turning the tides. Carson Wentz still battled inconsistency, turning the ball over twice and was pressured on a large chunk of his dropbacks (five sacks). Meanwhile, the Ravens are still a force to be reckoned with in the AFC and have been tremendous wagers as a touchdown favorite, owning a 3-0-1 ATS record this season. Lamar Jackson is also a near lock to cover on the road. For his career, Jackson has a road ATS record of 10-2-1. That 83 cover percentage on the road is the second best mark since 2000 (min. 10 starts).” — Tyler Sullivan on why the Ravens are one of his locks for Week 6

Sully has posted a strong ATS record of 41-34-1 on all his picks this year. You can see the rest of his picks and locks in his Wednesday column.

Bengals at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Colts -7.5, O/U 46

Current: Colts -7.5, O/U 46.5

“I’ve always been a bigger fan of betting on a Philip Rivers team as an underdog than as a favorite. It’s not that he’s awful overall when favored, but he isn’t good, either. His teams have gone 41-52-2 ATS since 2010 when favored, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Rivers turns the ball over a lot. It’s hard to cover spreads when you’re turning the ball over. Also, this spread is too large. The Bengals got crushed by the Ravens last week, but crushing bad teams is what the Ravens do very well. I think that game is having too much of an impact on this line. The Colts defense is fantastic, but it’s not unbeatable, as we saw last week against the Browns. Cincinnati isn’t going to win this game, but it will do enough, and Rivers will toss an interception or two to help them stay within range.” — Tom Fornelli on why the Bengals are one of his best bets for Week 6

Fornelli finally hit a rough patch last week but has still posted a strong 9-5-1 record on the season. See who else he has as best bets in his Thursday column.

Broncos at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Patriots -9, O/U 45.5

Current: Patriots -9.5, O/U 44.5

“The New England Patriots are better than they’re being given credit for here. This team has been incredibly competitive. It damn near won at Seattle and had the Chiefs completely on the ropes despite an untenable quarterback situation in a game that was played under less-than-ideal circumstances. The Pats will use this game to work on what they do best like it’s a practice, because they haven’t had the kind of practices they would normally because of the disruptions the virus has had on the team. They won’t call off the dogs and this is a bad, bad spot for Drew Lock to be returning to. I expect this game to be a blowout.” — NFL insider Jason La Canfora on why the Patriots are one of his best bets

La Canfora is keeping it slim with his best bets this week, only taking one other team ATS. See which one it is in his Friday column.

Jets at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Dolphins -8, O/U 50

Current: Dolphins -9.5, O/U 47

The Dolphins ruined plenty of survivor pools last week by destroying the 49ers despite coming into the game as a massive underdog. Will the Jets be able to turn the tables on the Dolphins in a similar situation this week? It’s hard to see it, not just because the Jets are still without their starting quarterback, but also because the Dolphins appear to be hitting their stride, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Another point in favor of taking Miami this week is that you’re never going to use them again this season, so playing them now allows you to save other potential options like the Ravens and Patriots. The Jets probably aren’t going 0-16, so I don’t think you can just fade them every week, but may as well press our luck one more time.

Don’t just trust my word, however. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 10-5 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 6 on an incredible 106-70 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Check out which team the model loves above all this week over at SportsLine.

Packers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Packers -1, O/U 52

Current: Packers -1, O/U 55.5

“Outstanding late game between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers are probably the better team here, but this is sort of a desperation game for the Buccaneers, who would fall to 3-3 after losing to the Bears last week. The Packers are off a bye but the Bucs get 10 days’ rest too. I am very interested to see how the Tampa run defense responds to the loss of Vita Vea. One of the best run defenders in the NFL just a few years into his career, losing him could unlock Aaron Jones in a big way. I’ll regret this pick if it’s that problematic, but I tend to think Brady — who caught a backhanded insult from Jamaal Williams this week — will come out guns blazing for this matchup and take care of business at home.” — Will Brinson on why the Bucs will topple the undefeated Packers in Week 6

Brinson was so confident in the Bucs that he made him a best bet on the Pick Six Podcast on Friday. Check out all of his final score predictions in his Thursday column.

Rams at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Rams -3, O/U 49.5

Current: Rams -3, O/U 51.5

“The 49ers don’t have a quarterback at the moment. Jared Goff, on the other hand, isn’t turning the ball over and the Rams are executing a great controlled passing game. They’re among the best teams in all of football. This would have been a good game if San Fran had a healthy QB.” — Hammerin Hank Goldberg on why the Rams are one of his best bets for Week 6

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is on a remarkable 30-15 run with his best bets dating back to last year, a 15-week period where he’s hit on 67 percent of his picks. Check out which other teams made the cut over at SportsLine.

Chiefs at Bills

Time: Monday, 5 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 55

Current: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 57.5

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500.

Hartstein is 9-1 in his last 10 picks involving the Chiefs, including last week when he was all over the Raiders as a big underdog in their matchup with Kansas City. I can tell you he’s leaning to the Over, but check out which side of the spread he’s backing in the Chiefs-Bills matchup over at SportsLine.

Cardinals at Cowboys

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 52

Current: Cardinals -1, O/U 55

Before you make your Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has to say. Cimini is a highly respected Las Vegas handicapper who’s never afraid to buck conventional wisdom.

Cimini is on a 14-4 run on ATS picks involving the Cardinals or Cowboys, so he’s exhibited a great feel for the teams in this matchup. While I can share that he’s leaning Under, you’ll want to check out his reasoning for his ATS pick over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!