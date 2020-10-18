Virgil Van Dijk Injury: Liverpool superstar set to miss rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury during the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool has met with their worst horror as their ace defender Virgil Van Dijk is probably going to be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Liverpool’s official website confirmed the update, and since then have caused an uproar validating the fact how important Van Dijk is to the Reds.

The Dutch defender faced a massive impact on his knee while playing against local rivals Everton, where Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge on him.

Following which, Van Dijk was seen limping and was eventually taken off the pitch on the crutches. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confessed that the injury was not good.

Already giving a hint on what to expect next. It has been reported that Van Dijk will go through surgery but the time of it is not yet confirmed.

Liverpool’s defence has a long battle to survive with Virgil Van Dijk injury.

There is no shadow of a doubt that Van Dijk was probably the biggest reason behind Liverpool’s success story at the backline. His qualities provided Liverpool stability in defence.

With him going out, it is now hard for Liverpool to maintain the quality. Though, Joe Gomez will replace Van Dijk and would most likely going to partner with Joel Matip in most of the matches.

Liverpool also has 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips, 19-year-old Rhys Williams and 18-year-old Sepp van den Berg in their squad, although the centre-back trio has never played in the Premier League before.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool cash on a big defensive transfer in the following window or will they manage with the status-quo.