VIL Vs VAL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Today’s showdown features club separated by the solitary point in the league.

Life at Valencia hasn’t gotten of to the kind of start Javi Garcia would have envisaged. With this latest opportunity set to be his last chance to redeem himself as a manager, the Spaniard has failed to have any kind of impact at the club, a side which has registered a measly two wins in five affairs.

Despite a string of names moving out of Valencia earlier in the summer, Garcia still inherited a squad high on quality. This was a side filled to the brim with stellar attacking names, players more than capable of setting the league alight and winning matches on their merit with aplomb.

However, Emery has completely failed to utilise the worldclass resources he’s had at his disposal. Valencia have completely lost their aura as an attacking side, a team which earnestly made life cumbersome for its opponents last season with an enterprising brand of attacking play.

Probable Winner

Adding to that plight, Valencia’s defence has remained the typical struggling unit of the foregone years. The side has massively struggled in the league at the moment to find itself sitting with a measly 7 points from 5 affairs.

Elsewhere, under new leadership themselves, Villareal have been solid in the league uptill now. The side has gone onto remain unbeaten in four clashes, results which see them sitting as high as fourth place in the points tally.

However, their attack has made for a timid unit, one which will only be able to grind out a draw for the team today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ramiro, Pervis and Moreno are all going to be out of action for the day’s clash with the players yet to shrug off their injuries.

Villarreal

Asenjo, Gaspar, Funes Mori, Torres, Estupinan, Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Moi Gomez, Moreno, Alcacer

Valencia

Domenech, Wass, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya, Jason, Kondogbia, Racic, Guedes, Gomez, Gameiro

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Villareal Vs Valencia

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal

Top Scorer

Villarreal

Valencia

Bygone Encounter

Atletico Madrid Vs Villareal: 0-0

Valencia Vs Real Betis: 0-2

VIL Vs VAL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Emery’s result of the season came the last time around as Villareal pulled off a gritty and gusty 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid. The club had Sergio Asenjo to thank for that performance, one where he not only acted as the watchdog of his side’s sticks but the saviour of it as well to keep Atletico Madrid at bay.

Defenders

Despite making for such a dreary defensive unit, we are still going to be opting for three names from Valencia for this clash. Villareal have been lacklustre in attack, a side which has a sorry six goals in five matches to show for its troubles.

We will begin our trio with the selection of Daniel Wass from the side. Shifted into a more escalated CDM role, he’s been able to make the full use of his attacking skill set to register the one goal and one assist to his name.

Daniel Wass has scored for the side as well with the tenacious Maouctar Diakhaby wrapping up the trio of picks from the club.

Midfielders

Geoffrey Kondogbia has been the most sublime player for Valencia at the moment. He’s doing it all for the club, a player whose not only staved off attacking plays but has gone on his own sorites in attack as well to pull off the one assist.

Lee Kang-In has laid up the ball the most times for his counterparts to record two assists to see him complete the duo from the visiting team.

Villareal on the other hand see us reign in an entire trio of players. With Valencia tentative defensively, the triad of Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo and one assist man Samuel Chukwueze can move in tandem to make life treacherous for their opponents today.

Strikers

He’s been asked to spearhead his side’s attack and Paco Alcacer has been more than ready to take that onus upon himself. The fulcrum of Villareal’s attack, he has the three goals to his name to see him be a must have pick for us.

Elsewhere, Moi Gomez has popped up with the three goals for Valencia to see him complete our set of picks for the matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Valencia’s top scorer, Gomez will captain our side for the tie while Wass is our vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Asenjo, Wass, Gaya, Diakhaby, Geoffrey, Parejo, Gomez, Samuel, Lee, Gomez, Alcacer

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.