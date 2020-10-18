Jessica Andrade makes a thumping start in the Flyweight division, defeats Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Island 6.

Jessica Andrade, who made her debut in the Flyweight division at UFC Fight Island 6, successfully produced a memorable moment for herself. Andrade entered the arena at the back of couple of losses, and was up against the division’s No.1 ranked fighter Katlyn Chookagian. However, what transpired in the match not only saw Jessica outclassing her opponent, but also witnessed her attaining a remarkable feat in UFC.

With this powerful performance, Jessica became the first woman in UFC history to score a win in three weight classes viz. Strawweight, Flyweight, Bantamweight.

Jessica Andrade’s impressive TKO victory also fetched her performance of the night bonus, and has now bolstered her chances to potentially receive a title shot against the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko, provided that she remains in the Flyweight division.

What’s Next For Jessica Andrade?

In the post-match conference, she commented on her future, and stated she plans to stay in the current weight class. Jessica asserts that she wants to make a difference in the concerned category. Flyweight Champion Shevchenko is expected to face Jennifer Maia on November 21, and taking this in consideration, Andrade said she would be ready to become a back-up in case something unfortunate happens with the scheduled fixture. Though would also be open to face another another opponent in 135 or 145 class.

