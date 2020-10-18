The Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football from Levi’s Stadium. The Rams are looking for their third straight win to add to their already impressive 4-1 record. The 49ers will look for a big win at home to get back to a .500 record and will have Jimmy Garoppolo back under center.

Can Jimmy G come in and knock off the Goff and the 4-1 Rams? Tune in to Sunday Night Football and stream all the action.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, October 18

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The 49ers match up with the Rams much better than people think and the line shows that tonight. Even though the Rams are playing well, I expect the 49ers to come into this game ready to play. I’m going with the 49ers in this one.

Bet: San Francisco 49ers -2.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

Over/Under: 50.5 (-110)

