The Miami Dolphins will host the winless 0-5 New York Jets on Sunday afternoon from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Dolphins are coming off an impressive 43-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week and will go for two in a row today. The New York Jets, on the other hand, are imploding and are in desperate need of a win to keep Adam Gase’s job alive.

Can the Jets get their first win of the season on the road against the Dolphins? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 18

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Everybody will think I’m crazy here but I like the New York Jets to get their first win of the season today against the Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick can easily throw 3 picks and 3 TD’s, today I think he struggles.

Bet: New York Jets ML +310

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins -8.5

Over/Under: 46.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.