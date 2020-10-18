The Atlanta Falcons will meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 action from U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons fired their head coach, Dan Quinn last week and are still looking for their first win of the season. The Vikings are coming into this game after a disappointing loss to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football last week.

Can the Falcons get their first win of the season against the Vikings? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, October 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: I really like the Falcons to upset the Vikings in this game. There is absolutely no reason the line is so low unless of course, Vegas thinks there’s a chance that the Falcons can upset the Vikings.

Bet: Atlanta Falcons +3.5

