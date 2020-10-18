The Cleveland Browns will be on the road in Week 6 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup from Heinz Field.

The Browns are on a four-game winning streak and looking to make it five when they face Big Ben and the Steelers today. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will look to stay undefeated after a 38-29 win over the Eagles last weekend.

Can the Browns continue rolling on the road against the undefeated Steelers? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, October 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: The Browns have been impressive over the last four weeks but I think they hit a snag here against a strong Steelers team at home. The Browns will need an answer for Chase Claypool and not sure they have one at the moment.

Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5

